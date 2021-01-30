Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hess in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.74.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $53.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.23. Hess has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $64.98.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the third quarter worth $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 45,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 9,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $423,358.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

