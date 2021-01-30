HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 215,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF accounts for 3.3% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.61% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $9,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RWO. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

RWO stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $44.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,371. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.65. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $29.37 and a 12-month high of $53.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

