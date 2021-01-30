HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 188 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,007 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in NIKE by 10.5% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 33,038 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in NIKE by 20.3% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 1.6% in the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,536 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

NKE traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $133.59. The company had a trading volume of 7,166,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,225,913. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.20. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

