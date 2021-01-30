HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOCU. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 18,498.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,416,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,831,000 after buying an additional 1,408,625 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in DocuSign by 225.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,560,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,884,000 after buying an additional 1,081,552 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 4,419.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 752,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,892,000 after buying an additional 735,504 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 283.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 749,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,718,000 after buying an additional 554,174 shares during the period. Finally, Scge Management L.P. boosted its position in DocuSign by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 845,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,878,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.95.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.79, for a total transaction of $1,309,582.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,498,326.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total transaction of $1,059,900.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 75,573 shares in the company, valued at $16,019,964.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,704 shares of company stock worth $9,349,067. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $232.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,999,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.36 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.88 and a twelve month high of $290.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $240.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.99.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

