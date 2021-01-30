HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,618,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VHT traded down $1.36 on Friday, reaching $229.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,902. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $138.11 and a 1 year high of $237.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.17 and its 200 day moving average is $211.94.

Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.