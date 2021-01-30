HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.86% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $480,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 23,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 9,942 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $63,000.

NYSEARCA:FNDB traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.13. 15,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,255. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $47.62.

