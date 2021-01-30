HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 88.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,133.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total transaction of $5,290,514.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,211.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total value of $3,793,789.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

Deere & Company stock traded down $4.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $288.80. 1,734,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $90.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $281.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.18. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $306.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.