HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $621,000 Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in Caterpillar by 13.4% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $3,342,000. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 18.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 140,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,915,000 after purchasing an additional 21,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $1.50 on Friday, reaching $182.84. 4,541,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,403,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $200.17. The stock has a market cap of $99.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.75.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Langenberg & Company lowered Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.45.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $411,900.00. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,556,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,561,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,187,318. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

