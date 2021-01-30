HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 185.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,093,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,375,000 after acquiring an additional 99,838 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $627,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 551,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,222,000 after acquiring an additional 48,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the third quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VDE stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.43. 1,047,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,579. Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $30.03 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.55.

Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

