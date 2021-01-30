HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $142,000 Investment in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 210,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,641,000 after acquiring an additional 75,803 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,454,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 63,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 34,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 88,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 19,460 shares during the period.

BATS ICSH traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.53. 860,398 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.54. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

