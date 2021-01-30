Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the third quarter worth about $2,236,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 23.6% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 31.2% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the third quarter worth about $5,092,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 359.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 260,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,756,000 after acquiring an additional 204,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.22.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $37.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $52.76.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.49). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

