Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Shares Up 5.4%

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)’s share price shot up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $104.84 and last traded at $104.00. 6,542,601 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 2,908,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.67.

Several research firms have commented on HLT. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.80.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of -87.41 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $467,604.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,499.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 322.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,604,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,460 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 5.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 162,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 4.2% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 19,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 49.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.