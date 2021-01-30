HolidayCheck Group AG (HOC.F) (ETR:HOC) Trading Down 1.3%

HolidayCheck Group AG (HOC.F) (ETR:HOC)’s stock price dropped 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €1.88 ($2.21) and last traded at €1.90 ($2.24). Approximately 22,655 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €1.93 ($2.26).

The stock has a market cap of $119.69 million and a P/E ratio of -1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €2.02 and its 200 day moving average price is €1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.67.

About HolidayCheck Group AG (HOC.F) (ETR:HOC)

HolidayCheck Group AG engages in the transaction-based online business in the fields of travel and weather in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Austria, Belgium, Poland, Germany, and Switzerland. It operates a range of hotel rating and holiday booking portals, which offer package tours, cruise, hotels, and rental car booking services; and WeerOnline.nl, an advertising based weather portal.

