Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.53-2.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5-1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.Hologic also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.56-2.68 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on HOLX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Hologic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.41.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $79.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.85. Hologic has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $81.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hologic will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $362,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,533.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,248,137.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,417.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

