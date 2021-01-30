Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) PT Raised to $36.00

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 52.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upgraded Home Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Home Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Home Capital Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Home Capital Group from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Home Capital Group from $31.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

OTCMKTS HMCBF opened at $23.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.49. Home Capital Group has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $25.94.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits via brokers and financial planners, and under the Oaken Financial brand.

