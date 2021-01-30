HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This is a boost from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $36.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $38.41. The firm has a market cap of $793.08 million, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.46.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $100.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.05 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on HMST. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on HomeStreet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

In related news, CFO John Michel acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.04 per share, with a total value of $31,040.00. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Green acquired 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $59,004.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,740. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,007 shares of company stock worth $129,991 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

