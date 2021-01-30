HOMIHELP Market Cap Hits $2.02 Million (HOMI)

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. HOMIHELP has a market cap of $2.02 million and $45,103.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOMIHELP token can now be purchased for $1.75 or 0.00005172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HOMIHELP has traded up 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 40.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00050024 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00132066 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00264933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00066507 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00065811 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,787.22 or 0.96764410 BTC.

HOMIHELP Profile

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 tokens. HOMIHELP’s official website is www.homihelp.com.

Buying and Selling HOMIHELP

HOMIHELP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOMIHELP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOMIHELP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

