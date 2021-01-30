Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Focus on the development of electric and self-driving cars bodes well for Honda, given the changing dynamics in the automobile industry. The firm’s strategic collaborations with companies like General Motors, GAC Group and Hitachi, among others, are expected to expand the business and bolster prospects. Cost-saving efforts are aiding the firm’s liquidity and enabling it to engage in investor-friendly moves. Amid the gradual recovery of the auto market, Honda has boosted its fiscal 2021 guidance. However, fiscal 2021 sales are still expected to decline year over year, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. Further, high capex to develop advanced technologies may limit its near-term cash flows. Frequent recalls and elevated leverage of the firm also play spoilsports. As such, investors are recommended to wait for a better entry point.”

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NYSE HMC opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. Honda Motor has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $30.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.43.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $34.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.78 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 2.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Honda Motor will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,750,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,712,000 after acquiring an additional 169,119 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 26.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,163,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,276,000 after acquiring an additional 446,931 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 1,391.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,260,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,125 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 112.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 407,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,664,000 after acquiring an additional 215,959 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 0.4% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 262,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

