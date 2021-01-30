Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Announces $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st.

Houlihan Lokey has increased its dividend payment by 60.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of HLI opened at $64.85 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $73.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.13 and a 200 day moving average of $62.63.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $537.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $83,705.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $39,054. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 14,421 shares of company stock worth $990,381 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HLI shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

