Howard Capital Management Inc. Invests $724,000 in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,018,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth $39,429,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OMC. Moffett Nathanson raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Huber Research raised Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.78.

Shares of OMC opened at $62.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $80.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

