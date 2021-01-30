Howard Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,037 Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $86.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.53. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $95.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $99.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.05.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

