H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Trading Down 5.4%

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) was down 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.57 and last traded at $17.58. Approximately 4,191,297 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 3,278,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.58.

The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. The company had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. H&R Block’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II purchased 3,310 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 346,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,759.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRB. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in H&R Block by 21.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 460,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,574,000 after acquiring an additional 80,102 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 76,865.1% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 96,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 96,850 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in H&R Block by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

