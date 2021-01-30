HSBC Lowers TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) to Reduce

HSBC downgraded shares of TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TUIFY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of TUI from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TUI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of TUI in a report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $3.00.

Shares of TUIFY stock opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. TUI has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $6.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.01.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter. TUI had a negative return on equity of 128.51% and a negative net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that TUI will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

