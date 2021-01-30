HSBC Upgrades Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF) to “Buy”

HSBC upgraded shares of Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Elior Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELROF opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average is $5.61. Elior Group has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $7.20.

Elior Group Company Profile

Elior Group SA provides contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, Portugal, and internationally. The company offers contract catering services to business and industry, education, and healthcare sectors under the Elior brand; and concession catering services at the airport, on the road, at the station, or in the city under the Areas brand.

