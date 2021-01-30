HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. is engaged in developing and marketing a technology platform which consists of instrumentation, consumables and software analytics for sample profiling applications including tumor profiling, molecular diagnostic testing and biomarker development. Its products include HTG Edge System, HTG Edge Assays and HTG Assay Direct. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona. “

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. HTG Molecular Diagnostics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.24.

Shares of HTGM stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The firm has a market cap of $30.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.18. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $13.80.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 101.81% and a negative net margin of 194.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTGM. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 399,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 374,996 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the third quarter worth approximately $398,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the third quarter worth approximately $802,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,113,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 53,798 shares during the last quarter.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

