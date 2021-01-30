Hugh M. Queener Sells 5,901 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stock

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 5,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $427,940.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 201,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,590,951.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $68.53 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $74.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $304.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Truist increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.63.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNFP. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,270,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,205,000 after purchasing an additional 311,240 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $9,762,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,075,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,866,000 after purchasing an additional 261,537 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,578,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,119,000 after buying an additional 251,678 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $7,640,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

