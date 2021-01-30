Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Sells 200 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.8% of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 334.5% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 61,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 47,394 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 261.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $128.21 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $315.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 34,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,831,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,683 shares in the company, valued at $6,815,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $4,327,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,954 shares in the company, valued at $43,559,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 501,243 shares of company stock worth $68,703,231. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

