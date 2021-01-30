Iberdrola (BME:IBE) PT Set at €11.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

IBE has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.20 ($13.18) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €11.80 ($13.88).

Iberdrola has a 12 month low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 12 month high of €7.30 ($8.59).

