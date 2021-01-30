IBM Retirement Fund Acquires 1,951 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,796 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 20,292.8% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,226,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,320 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 31.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,063,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,843,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,431 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,082,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,307,000 after acquiring an additional 627,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 44.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,151,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,113,000 after acquiring an additional 355,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Argus increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.04.

NYSE CFG opened at $36.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $41.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

