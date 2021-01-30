IBM Retirement Fund Acquires 388 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in STERIS were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 278.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STE. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.00.

In related news, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $1,813,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,952,152.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,602 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $825,690.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,047.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,162 shares of company stock valued at $3,503,903. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $187.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $203.90.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $756.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.54 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

