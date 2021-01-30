IBM Retirement Fund Acquires 738 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cognex were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 60,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 514,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,295,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in Cognex in the fourth quarter worth about $1,206,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Cognex by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $82.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 77.48 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $88.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.25.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $251.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.73 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. Analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cognex from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.56.

In related news, CEO Robert Willett sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $11,366,400.00. Also, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $784,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 407,038 shares of company stock valued at $29,326,959. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

