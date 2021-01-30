IBM Retirement Fund Buys 176 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 14.1% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 6.8% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DPZ. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Stephens downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.57.

Shares of DPZ opened at $370.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $270.08 and a 52-week high of $435.58.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.