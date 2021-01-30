IBM Retirement Fund Buys 4,415 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,624 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,593,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,931 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,529 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 1,590.8% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,758,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,318 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 784.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,428,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 275.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,680,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Argus lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

RF stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $18.71.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

