IBM Retirement Fund Buys 606 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Leidos were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 352.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total value of $681,770.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,671.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $106.06 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $125.84. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.31.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

