IBM Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,081.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

BMRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.91.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,333 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $712,388.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,885 shares in the company, valued at $25,979,128.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BMRN opened at $82.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.15 and a 200-day moving average of $87.49. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.25 and a 52 week high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $4.02. The company had revenue of $476.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

