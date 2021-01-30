IBM Retirement Fund Has $498,000 Stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 283.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKR. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

NYSE BKR opened at $20.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.30. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $24.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 84.71%.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

