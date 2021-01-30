IBM Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total value of $161,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,446.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total transaction of $263,350.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,637.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $450.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $177.65 and a fifty-two week high of $530.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $504.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $454.47. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 57.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The business had revenue of $312.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $511.25.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.