IBM Retirement Fund Sells 1,178 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,538 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 431,793 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,857 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 125,347 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,458 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth about $5,613,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,487 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $63.33 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $69.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. Research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Fearnley Fonds assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.83.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $96,332.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,104. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $909,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,607,705.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,002 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

