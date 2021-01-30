ICG Enterprise Trust Plc (ICGT.L) (LON:ICGT) Trading Up 2.4%

ICG Enterprise Trust Plc (ICGT.L) (LON:ICGT) shares were up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 956 ($12.49) and last traded at GBX 956 ($12.49). Approximately 44,280 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 57,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 934 ($12.20).

The company has a market capitalization of £664.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 923.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 855.65.

About ICG Enterprise Trust Plc (ICGT.L) (LON:ICGT)

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

