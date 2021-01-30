Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Rating Increased to Outperform at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $46.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ichor from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ichor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ichor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $36.10 on Friday. Ichor has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $42.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.40 and a 200-day moving average of $28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $840.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 2.33.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Ichor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $227.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Ichor’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 44,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $1,229,627.83. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 65,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,239.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,279 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,968. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Ichor by 6.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Ichor by 2.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ichor by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ichor by 9.1% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Ichor by 10.2% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 10,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

