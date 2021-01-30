ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $748.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) to report sales of $748.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for ICON Public’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $763.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $738.75 million. ICON Public reported sales of $725.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full year sales of $2.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ICON Public.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ICON Public from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on ICON Public from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on ICON Public from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. CWM LLC raised its position in ICON Public by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in ICON Public by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in ICON Public by 519.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in ICON Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ICON Public in the third quarter worth about $212,000. 81.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $203.81 on Wednesday. ICON Public has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $223.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

