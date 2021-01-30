iDealCash (DEAL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $22.00

iDealCash (CURRENCY:DEAL) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 30th. iDealCash has a market cap of $491,776.22 and $22.00 worth of iDealCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iDealCash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, iDealCash has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00079785 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000977 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00016052 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00039289 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 61.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.82 or 0.00343575 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000222 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

iDealCash Profile

iDealCash (DEAL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. iDealCash’s total supply is 1,446,609,103 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,446,608,662 tokens. The Reddit community for iDealCash is /r/IdealCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iDealCash’s official Twitter account is @IDealCashTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for iDealCash is idealcash.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “IDealCash (DEAL) is an open-source community-driven cryptocurrency project that features transaction speeds that are 100s of times faster than Bitcoin. At the heart of IDealCash is a blockchain that is based on the technology found in BlackCoin and NovaCoin featuring fast and secure transactions, incredibly low transaction fees and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) rewards of 30% each year. The main goal of IDealCash is for it to become the main way in which we transact value in the cryptocurrency community. “

Buying and Selling iDealCash

iDealCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iDealCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iDealCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iDealCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

