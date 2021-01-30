IFG Advisors LLC Buys 1,563 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

IFG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for about 0.6% of IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 132.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $68,000.

NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $37.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.52 and its 200-day moving average is $36.72. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $26.31 and a 12-month high of $48.62.

