IFG Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

IFG Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VKI. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the third quarter worth $200,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VKI opened at $11.60 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is an increase from Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

