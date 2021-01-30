IFG Advisors LLC Sells 160 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

IFG Advisors LLC decreased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,949,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,876,930,000 after acquiring an additional 20,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 981,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $309,649,000 after purchasing an additional 38,916 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $251,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 52.3% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 674,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,643,000 after buying an additional 231,490 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 144.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 621,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,982,000 after buying an additional 367,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $286.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $298.70 and a 200-day moving average of $314.29. The company has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $263.31 and a 1 year high of $385.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

NOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. 140166 lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.77.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

