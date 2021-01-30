IFP Advisors Inc Has $591,000 Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XBI opened at $152.88 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $62.94 and a 52 week high of $159.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.65.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

