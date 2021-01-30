IFP Advisors Inc Has $829,000 Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Humana were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 3.6% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Humana by 19.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 1.4% in the third quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 1.5% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Humana by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $383.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.01. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.25 and a 1 year high of $474.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total transaction of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $458.95.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

