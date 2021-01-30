IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 7,715.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,050,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,993,000 after buying an additional 2,024,579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 398.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 211,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 169,047 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 109,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,263,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 142.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 48,159 shares during the period.

CLOU opened at $27.51 on Friday. Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $29.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.15.

