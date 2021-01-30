IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) by 269.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,065 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDEC. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 349.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 62.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter.

PDEC stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.05. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30.

