IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,395 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the third quarter worth $27,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Xilinx during the third quarter valued at $29,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 93.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 34.5% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.94.

Xilinx stock opened at $130.57 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $154.93. The stock has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Xilinx’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.